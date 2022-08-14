Previous
Next
Honeybee at work by johnmaguire
15 / 365

Honeybee at work

Went to the park to practice some macro shots today. The honeybees at bumblebees were out in full force!
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

John Maguire

ace
@johnmaguire
I love photography though I don't consider myself to be a great photographer. I'm doing this project in an attempt to try to improve. I mostly...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise