Previous
Next
Tiki Takeover by johnmaguire
20 / 365

Tiki Takeover

Had a nice evening with Marilyn and her friend. Didn't take anything I was truly happy with. Here's an attempt at a creative snapshot I guess.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

John Maguire

ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I loved it! It wasn't until a few years...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise