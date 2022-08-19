Sign up
20 / 365
Tiki Takeover
Had a nice evening with Marilyn and her friend. Didn't take anything I was truly happy with. Here's an attempt at a creative snapshot I guess.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I loved it! It wasn't until a few years...
20
photos
7
followers
8
following
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th August 2022 8:30pm
tiki
,
drinks
,
umbrella
,
purse
,
snapshot
,
friday night
