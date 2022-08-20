Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
21 / 365
Lightbulb Moment
I'm not 100% sure I understood the assignment - I hope this is a demonstration of form (Black & White 74 - Form challenge.)
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I loved it! It wasn't until a few years...
21
photos
7
followers
8
following
5% complete
View this month »
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
20th August 2022 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
black and white
,
bulb
,
contrast
,
led
,
lightbulb
,
bw
,
form
,
bw-74
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close