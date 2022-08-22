Previous
Get Pushed 525 - Street II by johnmaguire
23 / 365

Get Pushed 525 - Street II

@mcsiegle Hopefully it's OK to tag this one for the challenge too! Mary challenged me to take a photo of a person or people from behind. This is the front of someone, not the back, but I thought it spoke to the idea of the challenge.

Shortly after taking Street I this man had driven his car a little too far into the crosswalk and kindly decided to back up. I thought I could take the opportunity to snap a quick photo while he wasn't looking. He looked. And it turned out fine!

Planning to keep at this challenge a bit more this week.
John Maguire

