Gone Fishing by johnmaguire
24 / 365

Gone Fishing

@mcsiegle pushed me out of my comfort zone by challenging me to take a photo of a person or people from behind.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

John Maguire

@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I loved it! It wasn't until a few years...
Photo Details

