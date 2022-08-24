Previous
Sidelit skyline by johnmaguire
Sidelit skyline

I went out early in the morning to try to get a long exposure shot I've been thinking about for a week now... I was too late for what I wanted.

After walking around a bit I came to this spot - one I've taken photos at during sunset and blue hour before, but have never seen in the morning, side-lit like this.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

John Maguire

@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
