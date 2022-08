Flowering Haworthia

Not in love with this shot... I had a hard time finding a suitable background and ended up using the side of my fridge, lowering shadows in Lightroom... It was hard to line up the shot and I missed focus a tad though.



Marilyn's Haworthia started growing this crazy long stalk a bit ago. It was all green and first but the flowers have started turning red over the last few days. I've been trying to figure out the best angle to show it off - the stalk is LONG!