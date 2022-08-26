Previous
Next
Wink by johnmaguire
27 / 365

Wink

Technically I took this a bit after midnight, but I started shooting before midnight so I'm counting it.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

John Maguire

ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise