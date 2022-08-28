Previous
Sorta Sci-Fi? by johnmaguire
29 / 365

Sorta Sci-Fi?

Today was not a good day for taking photos. I scrambled at the end of the day to find something interesting to shoot.

This image was made using an intentionally out of focus scene and was edited by applying a "Twirl" distortion to it in Photoshop.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

John Maguire

@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
ruth
i can't guess what the original was, but this is a very pleasing image. these are the days that stretch our skills and make us explore... :-)
August 29th, 2022  
