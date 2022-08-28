Sign up
Sorta Sci-Fi?
Today was not a good day for taking photos. I scrambled at the end of the day to find something interesting to shoot.
This image was made using an intentionally out of focus scene and was edited by applying a "Twirl" distortion to it in Photoshop.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
John Maguire
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
28th August 2022
Privacy
Public
Tags
abstractaug2022
ruth
i can't guess what the original was, but this is a very pleasing image. these are the days that stretch our skills and make us explore... :-)
August 29th, 2022
