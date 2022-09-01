Previous
Love's Travel Stop, Upper Sandusky, OH by johnmaguire
33 / 365

Love's Travel Stop, Upper Sandusky, OH

Inspired by Edward Ruscha's photo book Twentysix Gasoline Stations.

A popular stop for us between where we live and where home is.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

John Maguire

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great time of day to shoot this! Now I'm craving a Hardees burger.
September 5th, 2022  
