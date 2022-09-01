Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
33 / 365
Love's Travel Stop, Upper Sandusky, OH
Inspired by Edward Ruscha's photo book Twentysix Gasoline Stations.
A popular stop for us between where we live and where home is.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
38
photos
18
followers
22
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Latest from all albums
28
4
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
1st September 2022 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gas station
,
love's
,
travel stop
Mags
ace
Great time of day to shoot this! Now I'm craving a Hardees burger.
September 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close