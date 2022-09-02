Sign up
34 / 365
Garage, Ann Arbor
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
365
X-T4
2nd September 2022 6:06pm
yellow
,
color
,
parking
,
garage
,
patterns
,
structure
Mags
ace
Nice lines and patterns.
September 5th, 2022
