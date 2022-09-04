Sign up
36 / 365
Fireworks
I loved all the movement in this image. I thought it felt very dynamic. I had fun experimenting with this LED fountain. I posted a wider shot showing the fountain to my Alternates album.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
0
0
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
30
31
32
33
34
35
5
36
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
4th September 2022 11:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
water
,
fireworks
,
fog
,
fountain
,
smoke
,
led
,
movement
,
liquid
,
dynamic
