37 / 365
Love's Travel Stop #356, North Baltimore, OH
I promise I'm not going to start posting a ton of photos of gas stations. These two Love's are stops we make almost every time we travel home for the holidays and I wanted to document them.
Inspired by Edward Ruscha's photo book Twentysix Gasoline Stations.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Tags
gas station
,
love's
,
travel stop
