Love's Travel Stop #356, North Baltimore, OH
37 / 365

Love's Travel Stop #356, North Baltimore, OH

I promise I'm not going to start posting a ton of photos of gas stations. These two Love's are stops we make almost every time we travel home for the holidays and I wanted to document them.

Inspired by Edward Ruscha's photo book Twentysix Gasoline Stations.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

John Maguire

