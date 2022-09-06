Sign up
38 / 365
Sleep with the Earth - Hill 303 Massacre
My X-T4's shutter button broke on me in the middle of experimenting for this challenge so I had to go with the best I'd taken so far... not looking forward to the repair bill.
Title: Sleep with the Earth
Artist: Hill 303 Massacre
Original quote: "Now I see the secret of the making of the best persons. It is to grow in the open air and to eat and sleep with the earth. "
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
Tags
bw
,
albumcoverchallenge138
