Sleep with the Earth - Hill 303 Massacre by johnmaguire
38 / 365

Sleep with the Earth - Hill 303 Massacre

My X-T4's shutter button broke on me in the middle of experimenting for this challenge so I had to go with the best I'd taken so far... not looking forward to the repair bill.

Title: Sleep with the Earth
Artist: Hill 303 Massacre

Original quote: "Now I see the secret of the making of the best persons. It is to grow in the open air and to eat and sleep with the earth. "
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

John Maguire

ace
@johnmaguire
