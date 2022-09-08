Previous
Next
Cute Lil Mushroom by johnmaguire
40 / 365

Cute Lil Mushroom

I actually saw the log and background first and then found this little guy. He's a little past his prime.

Couldn't choose between this and the moth today so posting both.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

John Maguire

ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Marvelous! Really love the DOF.
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise