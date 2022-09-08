Sign up
40 / 365
Cute Lil Mushroom
I actually saw the log and background first and then found this little guy. He's a little past his prime.
Couldn't choose between this and the moth today so posting both.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
1
0
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
46
photos
19
followers
24
following
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
35
36
5
37
38
39
40
6
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
8th September 2022 2:19pm
log
,
mushroom
,
macro
,
forest
,
closeup
,
moss
Mags
ace
Marvelous! Really love the DOF.
September 9th, 2022
