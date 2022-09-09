Sign up
41 / 365
After Disc Golf
There's a cool local course that's actually a reclaimed quarry - plenty of fun elevation shots, something we tend to lack in the Midwest.
On the way out we stopped at a little pond with a bench that always looks like a nice spot to sit. Turns out it's super stinky, at least currently.
Surprised this shot turned out as well as it did since I took it kind of off the cuff while walking backwards with the little Ricoh.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
3
0
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
47
photos
20
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
portrait
,
field
,
path
,
golden hour
ruth
Great portrait.
September 11th, 2022
Jan Talmon
ace
Nice
September 11th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Nice portrait
September 11th, 2022
