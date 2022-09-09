Previous
Next
After Disc Golf by johnmaguire
41 / 365

After Disc Golf

There's a cool local course that's actually a reclaimed quarry - plenty of fun elevation shots, something we tend to lack in the Midwest.

On the way out we stopped at a little pond with a bench that always looks like a nice spot to sit. Turns out it's super stinky, at least currently.

Surprised this shot turned out as well as it did since I took it kind of off the cuff while walking backwards with the little Ricoh.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

John Maguire

ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

ruth
Great portrait.
September 11th, 2022  
Jan Talmon ace
Nice
September 11th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Nice portrait
September 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise