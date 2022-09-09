After Disc Golf

There's a cool local course that's actually a reclaimed quarry - plenty of fun elevation shots, something we tend to lack in the Midwest.



On the way out we stopped at a little pond with a bench that always looks like a nice spot to sit. Turns out it's super stinky, at least currently.



Surprised this shot turned out as well as it did since I took it kind of off the cuff while walking backwards with the little Ricoh.