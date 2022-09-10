Sign up
42 / 365
Skyline Exposed
Toying with the "High Contrast B&W" mode of my Ricoh with one of my go-to subjects.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
10th September 2022 3:39pm
Tags
black and white
landscape
ohio
bw
cityscape
columbus
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 12th, 2022
kali
ace
it pops
September 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
Excellent black and white shot!
September 12th, 2022
