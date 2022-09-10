Previous
Skyline Exposed by johnmaguire
42 / 365

Skyline Exposed

Toying with the "High Contrast B&W" mode of my Ricoh with one of my go-to subjects.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

John Maguire

@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 12th, 2022  
kali ace
it pops
September 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
Excellent black and white shot!
September 12th, 2022  
