Bird Tunnel Graffiti

Today... did not go as planned. You're just going to have to forgive the days with boring photos.



This is a spot near home affectionately known as Bird Tunnel due to the mural. It was recently redone using funds from the city and donations from the Bird Tunnel Party which occurs annually and raises funds for local organizations.



The area up the steps is typically covered in graffiti (despite being frequently buffed.) I was happy to see the mural was mostly left alone.



While graffiti is often childish and almost always destructive, I always find what's scrawled fascinating. Like scribbles in a bathroom stall, it acts as a view into society's subconscious perhaps.