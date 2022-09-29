Previous
Fall Filler by johnmaguire
61 / 365

Fall Filler

Another filler image... Marilyn got hit by a car on her bicycle today and I didn't have time to look for photos. She's beat up but doing really well. Took this quickly while picking up dinner.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

John M

@johnmaguire
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh no, I hope she is ok!
September 30th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
I’m so sorry. I hope she is better soon.
September 30th, 2022  
