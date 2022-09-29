Sign up
61 / 365
Fall Filler
Another filler image... Marilyn got hit by a car on her bicycle today and I didn't have time to look for photos. She's beat up but doing really well. Took this quickly while picking up dinner.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
John M
@johnmaguire
In fall of 2019, after a trip to Hawaii with only my phone's camera, I bought a mirrorless and started trying to really improve my...
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh no, I hope she is ok!
September 30th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
I’m so sorry. I hope she is better soon.
September 30th, 2022
