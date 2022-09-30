Previous
Backyard Sunset

Hanging around the house with Marilyn... she got her tooth fixed today, but her head is still busted up and she's hobbling around on a hurt ankle.

Getting harder to take photos each day with sunset creeping up earlier and earlier.

Got my camera back from being repaired... forgot to set it to capture RAW though. Oops. I guess this photo is technically NF-SOOC.
