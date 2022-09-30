Sign up
62 / 365
Backyard Sunset
Hanging around the house with Marilyn... she got her tooth fixed today, but her head is still busted up and she's hobbling around on a hurt ankle.
Getting harder to take photos each day with sunset creeping up earlier and earlier.
Got my camera back from being repaired... forgot to set it to capture RAW though. Oops. I guess this photo is technically NF-SOOC.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
In fall of 2019, after a trip to Hawaii with only my phone's camera, I bought a mirrorless and started trying to really improve my...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
30th September 2022 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
sunset
,
wires
