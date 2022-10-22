Previous
1915 Model T by johnmaguire
84 / 365

1915 Model T

It was a good day for shooting photos. I had fun!

This was taken in a tourist trap called Hell, MI. My parents own a lake house here which I love staying at - especially in the fall!

The bar is a popular hangout for bikers and car enthusiasts alike.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
23% complete

