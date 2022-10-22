Sign up
84 / 365
1915 Model T
It was a good day for shooting photos. I had fun!
This was taken in a tourist trap called Hell, MI. My parents own a lake house here which I love staying at - especially in the fall!
The bar is a popular hangout for bikers and car enthusiasts alike.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
94
photos
36
followers
43
following
23% complete
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
22nd October 2022 5:32pm
Tags
car
,
ford
,
historical
,
auto
,
model t
