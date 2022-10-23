Previous
Next
Changing Colors V by johnmaguire
85 / 365

Changing Colors V

Loved the lighting on this disc golf hole. Had a nice time with my brother.

Most everything is starting to look a bit drab. The maples are really dropping their leaves now.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise