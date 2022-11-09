Previous
Shadow Play by johnmaguire
102 / 365

Shadow Play

My sister's cabin we stayed at had the most amazing windows. The sun would absolutely pour in and I loved all the shapes and lines that would appear around the room.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge.
