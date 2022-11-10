Previous
(Super Late) Get Pushed 526 by johnmaguire
103 / 365

(Super Late) Get Pushed 526

@la_photographic So I'm only like two months late to your photographing food challenge. I told myself I wouldn't start another Get Pushed challenge until I finished this one.

Turns out I am not good at photographing food! Anyway, I liked the colors and shadows here. Thanks for the tough challenge!
John M

