104 / 365
Green Living
My other sister has been living with a roommate in Denver. I love all the green in her roommate's living room.
Whew, all caught up.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
John M
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
115
38
44
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
7
365
RICOH GR III
11th November 2022 11:32am
green
home
plants
