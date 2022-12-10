Previous
Tarzan of the City by johnmaguire
133 / 365

Tarzan of the City

My first attempt at forced perspective for @mcsiegle's get pushed challenge.

I struggled with this more than I expected. Going to see if I can come up with another idea to try tomorrow.
John M

@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
