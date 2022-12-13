Sign up
136 / 365
Bus Station
Just an experiment in editing. There's a sort of "night time" photo I see sometimes, it looks kind of retro or lomo, a film sort of look. Usually a green tint to it, and not much in the shadows.
I don't think I nailed it, but I had a fun time trying a new style.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
0
0
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
149
photos
44
followers
53
following
37% complete
View this month »
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
13th December 2022 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
bus
,
bus station
