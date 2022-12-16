Sign up
139 / 365
Q-less
A cute little word game Marilyn and I have been playing.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
16th December 2022 11:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
game
,
dice
,
q-less
Milanie
ace
Big fan of word games - that darn Wordle has me hooked.
December 18th, 2022
