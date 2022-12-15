Sign up
138 / 365
Good night, moon
Each year the conservatory near us puts on a light show. This was one of our favorite installations this year.
And a photo for my get-pushed challenge from
@kali66
to make a holiday image. :)
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
Tags
moon
,
reflections
,
water
,
lights
,
christmas lights
,
johnmaguire-pushed
,
get-pushed-541
