Good night, moon by johnmaguire
Good night, moon

Each year the conservatory near us puts on a light show. This was one of our favorite installations this year.

And a photo for my get-pushed challenge from @kali66 to make a holiday image. :)
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

John M

@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
