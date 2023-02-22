Previous
johnmaguire
Callback

A callback to this image I took earlier in my project.

That was a tough day and I wasn't feeling inspired. In contrast, I had a great time walking around "seeing" today. :)
22nd February 2023

John M

@johnmaguire
amyK ace
Nice composition
February 23rd, 2023  
