206 / 365
Park of Roses
At a fun little trail near a popular park.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
John M
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
portrait
marilyn
trail
golden hour
Mags
What a lovely young woman and the light and surroundings are perfect! Well done.
February 22nd, 2023
