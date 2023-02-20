Previous
goofing around by johnmaguire
205 / 365

goofing around

intentionally severely underexposed, +5 EV in Lightroom. just experimenting
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

John M

@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
