211 / 365
Camera Surgery
I scored a good deal on a camera that had a crack in the screen. I was able to find a replacement on eBay and got it in today.
Works great, but I need to replace the adhesive holding it in! :)
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
228
photos
50
followers
64
following
57% complete
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
Tags
camera
,
diy
,
repair
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You are quite the repairman!
February 27th, 2023
