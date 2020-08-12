Previous
Next
Flower collage by jon_lip
Photo 497

Flower collage

So, so hot today, I ventured out into the garden for only a short while and captured these three flowers and made a quick collage.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise