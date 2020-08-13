Previous
Rub a dub dub - four in a tub by jon_lip
Photo 498

Rub a dub dub - four in a tub

I shot this through the kitchen window, crazy starlings all wanting a bath at the same time!
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
SandraD ace
Very cute!
August 12th, 2020  
