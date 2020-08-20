Previous
Next
In from the wind by jon_lip
Photo 505

In from the wind

I brought Lady Hamilton indoors to rescue her from the very high Southerly winds today and the heavy rain of last night.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise