Streptocarpis - still here!
Photo 524

Streptocarpis - still here!

We bought this in 2017 and it thrived giving numerous blooms but 2018 it slowly went downhill until it looked as though it was an ex plant! However, splitting what remained of it and plonking it in a pot in it 'popped' up again - hooray!
8th September 2020

Jon Lip

