Photo 524
Streptocarpis - still here!
We bought this in 2017 and it thrived giving numerous blooms but 2018 it slowly went downhill until it looked as though it was an ex plant! However, splitting what remained of it and plonking it in a pot in it 'popped' up again - hooray!
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
0
0
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th September 2020 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
