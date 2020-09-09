Previous
Aquilegia re-visited by jon_lip
Photo 525

Aquilegia re-visited

Last April I put a couple of these aquilegias between sheets of kitchen towel and pressed them with some hefty tomes. Today I had a look at them. This is just one of the results taken backlit by my LED light thingy.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
143% complete

