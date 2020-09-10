Previous
Next
Clematis seed heads by jon_lip
Photo 526

Clematis seed heads

The same clematis on No 4 arch, but now the flowers have gone. I brought this group into my studio for a photoshoot. Last seen in full bloom on 7th July.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise