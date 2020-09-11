Previous
Hare today... by jon_lip
Hare today...

A house on our village green has just had the thatch replaced and these fine trio are now to be seen chasing across its roof!
11th September 2020

Jon Lip

Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
