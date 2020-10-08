Sign up
Photo 554
Nature's clock just keeps ticking
An arrangement of fallen leaves from the garden. Reminding me that the Covid-19 lockdown started in the Spring which now seems such a long time ago:-(
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
1
1
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
Casablanca
ace
That's clever. It really does seem a long time ago, doesn't it? I'm holding out for next Spring and hunkering down like a mama bear in my cave for Winter!
October 8th, 2020
