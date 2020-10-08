Previous
Nature's clock just keeps ticking by jon_lip
Photo 554

Nature's clock just keeps ticking

An arrangement of fallen leaves from the garden. Reminding me that the Covid-19 lockdown started in the Spring which now seems such a long time ago:-(
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Jon Lip

Casablanca ace
That's clever. It really does seem a long time ago, doesn't it? I'm holding out for next Spring and hunkering down like a mama bear in my cave for Winter!
