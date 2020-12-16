Previous
Next
Waiting for potatoes by jon_lip
Photo 622

Waiting for potatoes

Night view of the back garden taken in a rush as I had only 6 minutes left on the kitchen timer before the potatoes needed to be checked!
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise