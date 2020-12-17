Previous
Next
Winter Jasmine on garden wall by jon_lip
Photo 623

Winter Jasmine on garden wall

This particular variety of jasmine only shows one or two flowers in the summer time (very disappointing) but its leaves turn this gorgeous red in the winter so we forgive it!
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise