Photo 624
Ornamental grass
This is in a pot and is just passing through as we are looking after a number of plants for my wife's sister during her house move that was thrown into disarray because of Covid 19!
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
Views
7
365 Challenge
E-M10MarkII
17th December 2020 2:19pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
