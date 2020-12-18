Previous
Next
Ornamental grass by jon_lip
Photo 624

Ornamental grass

This is in a pot and is just passing through as we are looking after a number of plants for my wife's sister during her house move that was thrown into disarray because of Covid 19!
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise