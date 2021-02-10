Previous
Next
The sky above me by jon_lip
Photo 676

The sky above me

This was taken in a field at the end of our lane looking back towards the house. The constellation of Orion is prominent. It was bitterly cold (-7c)
Best on Black
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise