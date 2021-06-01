Previous
New, Improved Tuesday Garden - Now with added Direction by jon_lip
Photo 785

New, Improved Tuesday Garden - Now with added Direction

I thought that I would continue with the 'Tuesday' garden photo, only as a change I decided to shoot from the other end. A change as they say is as good as a rest....
1st June 2021

Jon Lip

