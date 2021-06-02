Previous
Next
St Mary's wild garden by jon_lip
Photo 786

St Mary's wild garden

A shot from our walk on Monday night. This is the graveyard of St Mary's that has been managed to create a wild garden. There are a couple of paths cut through it so that it can be appreciated. There are so many different varieties of wild flowers to list them all here. My photos of snake-head fritilleries ( https://365project.org/jon_lip/365/2021-04-14 )were taken at this same spot but have now been taken over by other types of flowers. This will be interesting to watch as the seasons change I think...
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise