St Mary's wild garden

A shot from our walk on Monday night. This is the graveyard of St Mary's that has been managed to create a wild garden. There are a couple of paths cut through it so that it can be appreciated. There are so many different varieties of wild flowers to list them all here. My photos of snake-head fritilleries ( https://365project.org/jon_lip/365/2021-04-14 )were taken at this same spot but have now been taken over by other types of flowers. This will be interesting to watch as the seasons change I think...