Photo 864
Agapanthus in a blur...
Experimenting with a 10-shot multiple exposure created with the help of Affinity Photo.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
