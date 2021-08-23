Sign up
Photo 865
Across the fields to the sun
While out on a walk around our village last night, we just caught the last remnants of the sunset across the fields.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
