Across the fields to the sun by jon_lip
Across the fields to the sun

While out on a walk around our village last night, we just caught the last remnants of the sunset across the fields.
23rd August 2021

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
