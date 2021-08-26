Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 867
St Mary's at sunset 2
From the same walk as yesterday but close up (I'm also intruding at bottom left) I don't know what type of tree this is (looks something like a birch) but I love the shiny bark illuminated by the setting sun.
26th August 2021
26th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
867
photos
14
followers
11
following
237% complete
View this month »
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
COOLPIX S5300
Taken
23rd August 2021 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close